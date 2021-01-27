Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 215,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,391. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.