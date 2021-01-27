Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 8.5%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $16.63. 23,452,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 9,110,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Several research firms recently commented on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45.
About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
