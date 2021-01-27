Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.30. 11,025,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 6,752,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 403.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,811 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

