Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $609.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

