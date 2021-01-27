Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 6.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.96. 1,269,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 757,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,887,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

