Flow (Dapper labs) Price Reaches $6.97 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper labs) has traded flat against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper labs) coin can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00023087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper labs) has a total market cap of $162.50 million and $2.95 million worth of Flow (Dapper labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow (Dapper labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

