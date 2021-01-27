FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Hits $119,393.20

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One FLUX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. FLUX has a market capitalization of $119,393.20 and approximately $15,220.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 258,151 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.