FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Achieves $606,265.69

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $606,265.69 and $4,534.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

