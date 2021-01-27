FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. FMC reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe upped their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,638. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

