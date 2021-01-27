FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of FMC worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of FMC by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rowe boosted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

