Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 50,138 shares worth $2,176,120. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

