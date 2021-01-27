Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 7%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.18. Approximately 2,786,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,954,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 50,138 shares worth $2,176,120. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 143,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

