Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.98

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.98 and traded as high as $89.90. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 3,568 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $487.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.