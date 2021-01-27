Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.98

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.98 and traded as high as $89.90. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 3,568 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $487.34 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
