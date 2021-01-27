Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to $0.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

