FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,682.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $159,256.30 and $2,682.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster's official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

FortKnoxster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

