Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.70. 4,162,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,370,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

