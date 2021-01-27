Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 238,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 195,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.