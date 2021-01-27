Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $15.49. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 52,370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

