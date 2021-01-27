Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.85. 1,514,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,685,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

