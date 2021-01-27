Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Trading 14.6% Higher

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) traded up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $7.71. 493,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average session volume of 66,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

