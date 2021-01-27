Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.23

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 14224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The firm has a market cap of $813.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fossil Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

