Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

