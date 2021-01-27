FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.68

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 373552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Get FOX alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.