Frank Yocca Sells 15,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 674,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

