Frank Yocca Sells 15,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 674,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.
BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.
