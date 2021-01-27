Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.68. 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

