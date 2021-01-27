Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 1,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

