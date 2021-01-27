Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.