Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,054,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 726,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

