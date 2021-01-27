Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.28 ($52.09) and last traded at €43.58 ($51.27). 254,537 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.12 ($50.73).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG (FRA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.58 ($46.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.94 and its 200 day moving average is €39.92.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

