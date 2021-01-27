Frax Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $129.28 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00289207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

