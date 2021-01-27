Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,622,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

