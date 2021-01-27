Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,622,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.86 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

