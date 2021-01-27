Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FREQ opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $5,803,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 378.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

