Friendz Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $778,167.16 and $36,078.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,271,246 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.