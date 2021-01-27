Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

