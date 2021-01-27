FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Trading Down 4.9%

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.20 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38). Approximately 190,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 276,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.62.

Get FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.