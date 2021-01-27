FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Trading Down 6.3%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 571,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 533,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

