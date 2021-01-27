fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.4% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $46.75. 57,767,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 40,328,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

