FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Tops $982,385.90

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $982,385.90 and approximately $63.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,365.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.50 or 0.04108317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00407618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.20 or 0.01248789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00409978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00256017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00022704 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,236,468,198 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

