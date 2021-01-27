Fullen Financial Group Has $2.32 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fullen Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. 16,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

