FunFair Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. FunFair has a market cap of $113.31 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.