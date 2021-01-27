Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.72. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 389,584 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.43.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.