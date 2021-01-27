Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Critical Analysis

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential downside of 31.33%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.75 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 8.69 -$40.47 million $0.04 357.25

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats First Majestic Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

