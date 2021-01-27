Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Shares Down 5.2%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,537,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,128,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.