Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 6.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.10 and last traded at $96.26. 9,641,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,591,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

