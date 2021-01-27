FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issued By William Blair

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.