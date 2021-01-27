FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Issued By KeyCorp

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Magna International’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of MGA opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

