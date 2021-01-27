FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increased by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

CNI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

