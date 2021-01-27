FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

