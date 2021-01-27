FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Scotiabank increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

